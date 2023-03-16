Play ball: These MLB pros are from New Jersey

⚾ There's a fair amount of NJ grown talent in the MLB this season

⚾ Several pros are the latest generation of their family to get called up to the majors

⚾ Opening Day for the 2023 MLB Season is March 30

Another fresh season of promise for baseball fans across the state — and for active players with New Jersey ties.

There are some MLB pros who have the sport in their blood, across generations of ballplayers. Others are the first to make their family and hometown proud on the field.

Here's some Garden State talent to cheer on in the majors as the 2023 season gets underway.

Play ball NJ: These MLB pros are from New Jersey A fair amount of New Jersey born baseball players have made it to the majors. These pros, active to start the 2023 season, all have NJ roots.

There are dozens of other MLB pros also known for their NJ roots, including a couple others looking for more innings.

55 pro baseball players from NJ

