Missing NJ student found dead in South Carolina, dad says

The body of a University of South Carolina student from New Jersey who went missing on Friday was found dead, according to her father.

Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville, was reported missing to Columbia, South Carolina, police early Friday morning after they could not make contact with her and were "worried about her well-being and safety," according to a message on the department's Twitter account.

Police also posted a picture of Josephson talking on a phone standing on a sidewalk and a picture of a black Chevrolet Impala she was seen getting into. Friends told authorities that she got into the vehicle because she mistook it for a ride-share car that she had hailed, The State reported.

Below is a video of Josephson getting into the vehicle.

Seymour Josephson posted a message on his Facebook page Saturday morning that his daughter is "no longer with us."

"It is with tremendous sadness and of a broken heart that I post this! I will miss and love my baby girl for the rest of life," Josephson wrote.

University of South Carolina president Harris Pastides released a statement Saturday morning confirming Samantha Josephson's death.

"Times like these leave me searching for words of wisdom and comfort. However, I take solace that the Carolina Family is here to embrace those who are hurting," Pastides wrote.

The vehicle that Samantha Josephson was seen getting into. (Columbia, S.C. Police Dept.)

Robbinsville Township spokesman John Nalbone posted a message on the township Facebook page along with a personal message.

"Mayor Dave Fried, B.A. Joy Tozzi and everyone in Robbinsville Township are devastated by the news that the Josephson family of Robbinsville have lost their precious Samantha. Our thoughts, prayers, boundless grief and endless support are with Seymour, Marci and Sydney at this unimaginable time," read the message.

Nalbone wrote that "Seymour was like a big brother to me throughout our young baseball careers, and as the father of a daughter of similar age out trying to make a real difference in the world, this is just beyond my comprehension capabilities. I love you, buddy...JN"

Hopewell Elementary School principal David Friedrich also confirmed her death in a message on his Twitter account which have since been deleted.

"Heartbroken to share that the body of Samantha Josephson has been found. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers," Friedrich tweeted.

Samantha's mother, Marci Josephson, is a speech/language specialist at the school.

Samantha was a senior political science major at USC and was going to attend Drexel law school, according to the Charlotte Observer .

Columbia police did not return a request for more information Saturday morning.

