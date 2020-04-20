Missing girl Dulce Alavez’s birthday to be celebrated with Zoom ‘party’

BRIDGETON — Dulce Alavez’s 6th birthday is Saturday, and a celebration for the missing girl is scheduled using the Zoom app.

The seven-month anniversary of the kindergartner's disappearance from a Bridgeton City Park was Thursday. Her mother has said Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother as her mother sat in her car, helping a cousin with homework.

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer Webb-McRae said the investigation is still actively under investigation despite the COVID-19 pandemic closing her office's physical location.

"We continue to receive tips from the public. Every piece of information we receive is investigated as it may be the one piece of the puzzle we need to determine who is responsible for the disappearance of Dulce," Webb-McRae said in a statement on the office's Facebook page.

Jackie Rodriguez, a friend acting as the family's spokesperson, said the family has not heard anything new about the investigaton from law enforcement.

The FBI and State Police continue to assist with the search and a $75,000 reward has been offered.

Rodriguez said the birthday party starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday. The party is open to the public but attendees must message Rodriguez on her Facebook page.

"We will have a prayer for her and sing happy birthday and blow out candles. We're hoping everyone can have a cupcake or a slice a cake or a candle in her name," Rodriguez told New Jersey 101.5

Anyone with information about Dulce's disappearance can call 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8. Information can also be reported to Bridgeton's TIP 411 text service by texting "Bridgeton" plus the information to 847411.

Updated missing fliers for Dulce Alavez (Cumberland County Proscutor's Office)

