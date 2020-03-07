Cryptic letters, messages plague search for NJ girl missing for months

BRIDGETON — Authorities across the country have received about 100 letters offering useless tips and riddles concerning the whereabouts of a 5-year-old girl who disappeared from a city park in September.

Austintown, Ohio police received several letters, including a small map that indicated Dulce's body would be found in a wooded area near the Hollywood casino and race track. A weekend search turned up nothing.

Bridgeton police Chief Michael Gaimari Sr. said his officers are investigating the origin of the letters "but at this time there is no evidence that they have any significance in the investigation and are basically baseless."

The chief promised to file charges against anyone who provides false information about Dulce.

One person to receive a letter was Jackie Rodriguez, an Alavez family friend acting as their spokeswoman.

Rodriguez told New Jersey 101.5 the letter was postmarked Feb. 20 and delivered to her post office box that she does not check daily. The letter was addressed to "Jessica" and postmarked in Ohio.

She described it as being seven pieces of paper with random words such as "Alaska," "1776," "flea market," Grand Canyon," and "Amish" written on both sides of the papers in a child-like handwriting. The letter contained nothing specific about Dulce.

"This is what I've been sent before by several people telling me they know where she is because they are psychics or dream readers," Rodriguez said.

Videos posted to a YouTube channel by a self-described psychic led to a fruitless search in January of a wooded area next to the the school where Dulce attended kindergarten.

Dulce was last seen in Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16. Her mother said Dulce was playing with her 3-year-old brother as her mother sat in her car helping her cousin with homework.

The FBI has been helping with the search and a $75,000 reward has been offered.

Anyone with information about Dulce's disappearance should call 800-CALL-FBI (225-5324) option 4, option 8. Information can also be reported to Bridgeton's TIP 411 text service by texting "Bridgeton" plus the information to 847411.

Updated missing fliers for Dulce Alavez (Cumberland County Proscutor's Office)

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5