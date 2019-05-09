Missing 76-year-old man in Ocean County found dead in lagoon

BERKELEY — An man who went missing on Wednesday afternoon was found dead several hours later near his home.

The search for the 76-year-old man drew a large police response in the Sandlewood Drive area of Bayville after he could not be located even though his car was still parked at the house.

Police said they located the body of the man, who was known to have pre-existing medical conditions, in a lagoon several houses down from his own home. Investigators have found no signs of foul play.

Authorities on Thursday morning had not released the man's name.

