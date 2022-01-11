Three Camden County residents have been arrested and charged for allegedly trafficking a missing child for prostitution.

Officials announced Tuesday that a three-month investigation also revealed that the suspects were operating a human trafficking network.

The case began on Oct. 26, 2021, when a juvenile was reported missing out of Voorhees Township — police contacted detectives from the Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit for assistance.

According to authorities, detectives discovered numerous online ads that were offering the missing juvenile for prostitution in Cherry Hill. Detectives located and arrested 21-year-old Jazmin Scott, of Lawnside, on Nov. 24, after she allegedly attempted to prostitute the minor. At that point, the missing juvenile was located and reunited with her family.

Further investigation linked Scott to a human trafficking network that allegedly involved Marquise Ogawa, 28, and Chyaire Lee, 26, both of Lawnside.

Ogawa and Lee were arrested on Dec. 3. Detectives also executed a search warrant on a vehicle, which turned up multiple electronic devices and additional items related to human trafficking operations, police said.

"With child trafficking becoming more prevalent across the United States, our law enforcement agencies must stay one step ahead in an effort to keep juveniles safe from being targeted by these offenders," said Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

The three suspects are lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

"We urge the public to be vigilant and alert law enforcement if they see a child or teenager in suspicious circumstances," said Lyndsay Ruotolo, director of the Division of Criminal Justice.

