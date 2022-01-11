Missing Camden County, NJ child was being prostituted, officials say

7713Photography

Three Camden County residents have been arrested and charged for allegedly trafficking a missing child for prostitution.

Officials announced Tuesday that a three-month investigation also revealed that the suspects were operating a human trafficking network.

The case began on Oct. 26, 2021, when a juvenile was reported missing out of Voorhees Township — police contacted detectives from the Missing Persons & Human Trafficking Unit for assistance.

According to authorities, detectives discovered numerous online ads that were offering the missing juvenile for prostitution in Cherry Hill. Detectives located and arrested 21-year-old Jazmin Scott, of Lawnside, on Nov. 24, after she allegedly attempted to prostitute the minor. At that point, the missing juvenile was located and reunited with her family.

Further investigation linked Scott to a human trafficking network that allegedly involved Marquise Ogawa, 28, and Chyaire Lee, 26, both of Lawnside.

Ogawa and Lee were arrested on Dec. 3. Detectives also executed a search warrant on a vehicle, which turned up multiple electronic devices and additional items related to human trafficking operations, police said.

"With child trafficking becoming more prevalent across the United States, our law enforcement agencies must stay one step ahead in an effort to keep juveniles safe from being targeted by these offenders," said Patrick Callahan, superintendent of the New Jersey State Police.

The three suspects are lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility.

"We urge the public to be vigilant and alert law enforcement if they see a child or teenager in suspicious circumstances," said Lyndsay Ruotolo, director of the Division of Criminal Justice.

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?

Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

NJ arrests 31 accused child predators in "Operation 24/7"

A roundup of 31 men have been accused of sexually exploiting children online, state Attorney General Gurbir Grewal announced on July 14 while detailing "Operation 24/7."

The suspects “possessed and or distributed videos and images of child sexual abuse, including in many cases videos of young children being raped by adults,” Grewal said.

Chat apps and gaming platforms remain favorite hunting grounds for child predators and even as the pandemic winds down, many children have continued to spend more time online.

State Police received 39% more tips in just the first 6 months of 2021 than they received in the entire year in 2019. The following are suspects charged in "Operation 24/7."
Filed Under: Camden County, Crime, New Jersey State Police, Patrick Callahan
Categories: New Jersey News
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top