MILLSTONE — When a Pennsylvania man succumbed to his wounds Friday nearly three weeks after being shot in this township, a resident whom authorities say knew the victim was rearrested and booked on an upgraded charge of murder.

That supersedes the initial charge of attempted murder against David Bulk, 71, of Millstone, with a second-degree weapons offense charge now added, according to a release from the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office on Tuesday.

Gerard Carpinello, 49, of Portland, Pennsylvania, died Friday at Jersey Shore Medical Center. The prosecutor's office described Bulk and Carpinello as acquaintances but did not elaborate.

New Jersey State Police troopers responded to a report of a shooting at a residence on Woodville Road in Millstone in the early morning hours of July 10, and upon their arrival discovered Carpinello suffering from "multiple gunshot injuries," authorities said.

Bulk was located at the scene and taken into custody, then released, according to the prosecutor's office.

He was rearrested Monday morning, with the prosecutor's office Major Crimes Bureau and the State Police assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service, and now awaits a second detention hearing.

Authorities said they are still investigating and encourage anyone with information to contact either the prosecutor's office at 800-533-7433 or State Police at 609-584-5000.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

