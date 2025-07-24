🍺 Miller Lite turns 50 this year

🍺 It's celebrating by giving away free beer

🍺 Hundreds of bars across the U.S. will take part in the festivities

How would you like to score some free beer?

Miller Lite is celebrating its 50th anniversary by giving away 50,000 beers at hundreds of bars across the country, according to a press release.

The giveaway to celebrate five decades as the Original Light Beer will take place on Friday, Aug. 1, to coincide with International Beer Day.

“The 50th anniversary is just more than a milestone for Miller Lite. It’s a celebration of our fans and the five decades we’ve spent together enjoying Miller Time,” said Ann Legan, vice president of marketing.

Miller Time, by the way, is 4:50 p.m.

450 bars across the U.S. will be giving away free Miller Lite. Unfortunately, it does not look like any bars in New Jersey are participating.

However, if you don’t mind a bit of a drive, there are six places in Pennsylvania giving away free suds. These include four in Philadelphia: Bonner’s Irish Pub, Drinker’s Pub, Locust Bar, and Locust Rendezvous.

Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years by giving away 50,000 beers across the U.S. (Amazon) Miller Lite is celebrating 50 years by giving away 50,000 beers across the U.S. (Amazon) loading...

On the other side of New Jersey, 8 bars in New York are also getting in on the celebration, including two in Manhattan: B Horseshoe Bar, and Doc Watsons.

A full list of bars giving away free beer can be found here.

Be sure to arrive at a participating bar in your area for a coast-to-coast toast.

Celebrations will take place between 4:50 p.m. (Miller Time) and 7 p.m. local time.

In addition, Miller Lite says it will also host a special New Year’s Eve-style “Beer Drop” at its brewery in Milwaukee. Starting at 4:50 p.m., a six-pack of oversized Miller Lite cans, representing each U.S. time zone, will drop.

Fans 21+ are encouraged to celebrate Miller Lite’s 50th anniversary at 4:50 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 1st, either live at the Milwaukee brewery, at a participating bar nationwide, via livestream from home, or by enjoying your next beer on them by visiting here.

Earlier this summer, Miller Lite got the party going early by releasing limited-edition gold cans to honor its golden anniversary.

