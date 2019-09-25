Millennials may be the craziest generation yet

Are you getting your information from Reddit? I don’t and the conversation with Jay Black and Jessica Gibson convinced me that I want no part of it.

Plus a backstage conversation about Dustin Diamond, Screech from the 90s TV show 'Saved by the Bell', and a performance for a national audience.

BTW, Screech is about to fight the Bagel Boss guy in AC this weekend.

We break it all down. Plus what do you get with Stacy, Becky, Chad and some orbiting incels? Gotta listen and find out. Millennials may be the craziest generation.

