Millennial trend — your wife cuts your hair? #SpeakingPodcast

What does your wife do for you? And wives and girlfriends, how far would you go to help you significant other? Talking through problems, making dinner, laundry? How about cutting their hair?

Now I’m not sure if this is a way to save money for hipsters and millennials, but we find out in our latest #Speaking conversation that Jessica has started cutting her husbands hair!

Subscribe and listen in as she explains how it started and why it’s a great idea. The whole hair conversation started with Jay Black telling us he dyed his beard to look younger and more appealing for college audiences. He’s received nothing, but negative feedback...ahh, the internet.

Download this episode and subscribe. Lots more to come!

Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015. Tweet him @NJ1015 or @BillSpadea. The opinions expressed here are solely those of Bill Spadea.

More from New Jersey 101.5: