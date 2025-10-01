Secretary of War Pete Hegseth had the right message for the newly named "War Department."

Get tough, get in shape and rise to the level expected for the United States military.

Incident at Joint Base sparks concern about military readiness

This message hits home, given the outrageous incident that happened yesterday at the Joint Base, where an employee at the base allegedly called in an "active shooter" to "trauma bond" with her fellow employees.

She's been arrested and we'll see where this goes, but either way, the softness of some of our military personnel was on full display.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth slams DEI and low standards

If you listen to the secretary of war, this nonsense ends now. His message about DEI and low standards damaging our military is spot on.

Our armed services should be the shining example of a war-ready force to preserve and protect our freedoms.

It should not be a social experiment.

New physical standards for all combat personnel

One of the big changes is the establishment of a physical standard for combat that all military personnel must meet. No more lowering standards in order to hit a quote for our combat forces.

Either you meet the mark, or as the secretary said, you can find another line of work.

Call for tougher standards in New Jersey State Police

This should be the way we approach the recruiting and training for police forces around the state, starting with the New Jersey State Police.

