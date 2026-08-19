Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 06, 2026. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images), Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event in the Oval Office of the White House on August 06, 2026. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images), Photo by Jimmy Conover on Unsplash

⚠️ New Jersey's childhood vaccine requirements remain unchanged after Trump's executive order.

➡️ New Jersey broke from CDC guidance earlier in 2026, letting state health officials independently set policy.

💉Health collaborative slams ‘undermining’ public confidence in MMR vaccine amid measles outbreaks

TRENTON - New Jersey's childhood vaccine requirements remain unchanged, despite another federal move to rollback several globally recommended immunizations.

Months after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention amended its vaccine recommendations, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Aug. 10, covering much of the same ground.

Since last winter, public health experts have warned that a rollback from 17 to 11 widely recommended vaccines could lead to preventable hospitalizations and deaths.

One new addition under Trump’s executive order is a “Gold Standard” idea that the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine - combined as MMR for patients since the 1970s — should now be split into three separate shots for children.

In January, outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy signed legislation aligning health insurance coverage requirements with the updated Department of Health immunization guidance.

The first state code updates in 25 years on communicable diseases were then adopted in the New Jersey Register.

Under that law, the state health department is not required to mirror federal guidance, instead basing state requirements on other professional health care bodies.

East Coast Shredderz customer and a shark (East Coast Shredderz) East Coast Shredderz customer and a shark

✅ Bay Head is using an existing state law to stop drones from dropping bait for sharks

✅ Fishing operators deny the mayor's claim that they are chumming waters

✅ Beach officials say they hope to find a compromise

BAY HEAD — A Jersey Shore town has come up with a way to thwart companies whose mayor says are "chumming" the water to attract sharks to the beach.

Several companies are running land-based shark fishing charters that give people the chance to get up close to a shark or catch one from the beach. Bay Head Mayor Bill Curtis said the companies are luring sharks with bait at night, which he says could put swimmers at risk of a potential shark attack during the day.

Curtis told ABC News that the companies are using kayaks and drones to drop bait into the water. Bill Gagne, president of the Bay Head Improvement Association, says police are using a state law to stop the use of drones.

The BHIA maintains and operates the public beaches in Bay Head.

"There is a state law prohibiting unmanned vessels from dropping bait in the water to catch wildlife. It's not something that's a new statute, a new law; it's simply a law that they weren't quite aware of at the time and now they're going to enforce it," Gagne said.

The law applies whether or not the prey is being released, which is the case with the sharks since they are protected under federal law. Gagne said that overall, it's not a good idea to bring predators to the beach.

Whale carcass in the surf off 11th Street in Barnegat Light Mon., Aug. 17. 2016 (Marine Mammal Stranding Center- taken under NMFS permit # 24359) Whale carcass in the surf off 11th Street in Barnegat Light Mon., Aug. 17. 2016

🐋A dead whale drifting along Long Beach Island has started breaking apart in the surf

🐋The heavily decomposed animal is believed to be a female fin whale

🐋Beachgoers are warned not to touch or collect any pieces that wash ashore.

BARNEGAT LIGHT — The carcass of a dead whale is beginning to break apart in the surf off Ocean County, prompting a warning for beachgoers not to touch or collect any pieces.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said the whale, believed to be a female fin whale, was first spotted floating 1.5 miles off Long Beach Island on Sunday morning. Described as "heavily decomposed and scavenged," she continued to drift north and was tracked with help from the U.S. Coast Guard and reports from beachgoers.

The whale was off Surf City, outside the breakers, by Sunday evening.

The whale continued its drift overnight and was off 11th Street in Barnegat Light on Monday morning. By Monday afternoon, it was just south of the jetty, according to the MMSC.

Timothy Brindley of Barnegat Light told the Asbury Park Press that the whale appears to have been dead for several days.

The whale's body has started to break up in the surf, with pieces breaking off. The MMSC is asking the public not to touch the pieces or collect them, as whales are federally protected.

Anyone who finds a piece should call the MMSC's 24-hour Stranding Hotline at 609-266-0538.

- NJ layoffs August 2026 (Hello Fresh, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) - NJ layoffs August 2026 (Hello Fresh, Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration)

⚠️ HelloFresh will cut 374 workers at its Swedesboro distribution center by November.

➡️ Gerresheimer is also cutting 139 jobs at its Vineland pharmaceutical glass plant.

🔴 New Jersey saw 888 layoffs announced in March, the only month below 1,000 so far.

After a quieter summer month of layoff announcements statewide, HelloFresh has confirmed it is closing up a South Jersey distribution center.

The meal kit delivery company will be cutting 374 workers out of the Swedesboro address by November, according to a New Jersey WARN notice.

"Operational efficiency is central to everything we do at HelloFresh, and we regularly evaluate our fulfillment setup to ensure we operate as effectively as possible. Following a review of our operational footprint, we have made the difficult decision to close our Swedesboro, New Jersey distribution center, and will seamlessly integrate its operations into our broader fulfillment network," a HelloFresh spokesperson said in a statement received by New Jersey 101.5 on Monday.

It's the second sizable South Jersey facility closing up, as announced in August.

Germany-based Gerresheimer glass recently confirmed it was laying off 139 workers at its Vineland plant that makes glass vials and containers for pharmaceuticals.

Man throws a flower pot in the lobby of a Newark apartment building Sat., Aug 1. 2026 (Newark NJ Department of Public Safety via YouTube) Man throws a flower pot in the lobby of a Newark apartment building Sat., Aug 1. 2026

🚨Video shows a visitor throwing several objects in an apartment building lobby

🚨Police said the engineer suffered a cut to his chin and a broken tooth

🚨Investigators are asking for help to identify the man seen in the surveillance video.

NEWARK — Newark police released security video of a man throwing a flower pot and other items at the concierge of a Newark apartment building, leaving him with a cut to his chin and a broken tooth, according to police.

The video shows the man in the lobby of an apartment building on Kenneth A. Gibson Boulevard on August 1, around 9:45 p.m. speaking with the building's concierge, engineer and who appears to be a security guard.

When the concierge asked why he was in the building, the visitor suddenly grabbed a paper bag from the counter in front of the engineer. The concierge tried to get it back.

The visitor became angered by the move and threw a small flower pot from the counter at the concierge. The pot shattered on the floor after striking him in the face.

10 Gen Z habits that Boomers absolutely hate Gallery Credit: Kyle Clark

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