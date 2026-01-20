Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show on Tuesday:

Christian D. Parra-Pescoso Venezuela national Christian D. Parra-Pescoso was arrested in Englewood and charged with attempted murder (Google Maps/Bergen County Sheriff's Office) loading...

Englewood police say a woman was shot during a violent early-morning attack.

Prosecutors say the suspect pistol-whipped the victim and fired multiple shots.

ICE has lodged a detainer after learning the suspect is a Venezuelan national.

ENGLEWOOD — Immigration and Customs Enforcement has placed a detainer on a Venezuelan national after he shot a woman early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

Christian D. Parra-Pescoso, 36, of Englewood, is charged with first-degree attempted murder, second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, third-degree aggravated assault, and fourth-degree possession of a large capacity magazine.

He's being held at Bergen County Jail after his arrest at an Englewood home, the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said.

According to jail records, Parra-Pescoso is a citizen of Venezuela. On Monday, federal immigration authorities issued an ICE detainer.

A detainer is a request for the agency to get a heads-up if a suspect will be released. This lets ICE take custody of the individual before he or she is back on the streets.

NJ vaccine database plan sparks privacy concerns with critics (Credit: Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) NJ vaccine database plan sparks privacy concerns with critics (Credit: Canva, Townsquare Media Illustration) loading...

️ New Jersey breaks from CDC guidance, letting state health officials set vaccine policy independently for the first time

School vaccine mandates unchanged, but insurers must cover state-recommended shots with no cost-sharing

⚖️ Gov. Murphy accuses federal officials of 'putting our most vulnerable residents at risk.'

TRENTON – For the first time, New Jersey has separated its own public health vaccine requirements from federal government guidance.

Outgoing Gov. Phil Murphy has signed legislation, which passed largely along party lines last month, aligning health insurance coverage requirements with the updated Department of Health immunization guidance.

On Tuesday, the first updates in 25 years to the state code on communicable diseases would be adopted in the New Jersey Register.

Before this, the state relied on recommendations by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices of the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Under the new law — which takes effect immediately — the state health department is not required to mirror federal guidance, instead basing state requirements on other professional health care bodies.

NJ schools will add cursive handwriting back to elementary lessons (Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash) NJ schools will add cursive handwriting back to elementary lessons (Photo by Aaron Burden on Unsplash) loading...

✍️ Cursive writing is officially back in New Jersey elementary schools starting next year.

✍️ Lawmakers cite neuroscience research showing handwriting boosts learning.

✍️ After years of debate, Murphy signs near-unanimous measure into law.

TRENTON – New Jersey schools will now be required to put cursive handwriting back into elementary school classrooms.

After years of debate and stalling in the legislature, the measure was passed nearly unanimously last week.

On Monday, it was signed by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Instruction on cursive handwriting will be added back into the curriculum for third- through fifth-grade, at a time when classrooms strive to balance hands-on learning in an increasingly digital world.

The requirements take effect immediately and apply to the next full school year.

Cursive writing was one of the things dropped from New Jersey classroom requirements under Common Core standards more than 15 years ago.

Talaria Sting MXR3 e-motorcycle that collided with an Acura RL in Washington Township, Gloucester County. (Washington Township Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration) Talaria Sting MXR3 e-motorcycle that collided with an Acura RL in Washington Township, Gloucester County. (Washington Township Police via Facebook/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

☑️ NJ's e-bike regulations are now the strictest in the U.S.

☑️ Fatal and serious e-bike crashes involving teens helped prompt the crackdown

☑️ Bike and planning groups warn the law could discourage low-speed e-bike use

As the hour ticked down on his administration, Gov. Phil Murphy has signed a bill that makes rules and regulations for e-bikes in New Jersey the toughest in the country.

The legislation, sponsored by state Senate President Nick Scutari, D-Union, classifies all motorized bicycles as e-bikes, including those with pedals and a motor. An owner and operator must now be at least 17 years old with a valid driver's license or at least 15 years old with a motorized bicycle license.

“It is clear that we are in an age of increasing e-bike use that requires us to take action and update regulations that help prevent tragedies from occurring,” Murphy said in a written statement. “Making our roads safer for all users has been a key priority for my administration."

Operators would also need to be licensed, registered and insured. Current riders will have six months to come in compliance. Licensing and registration fees will be waived for one year.

The state law applies to a "low speed electric bike" that goes no faster than 20 mph, a motorized bike that tops out at 28 mph, and an electric motorized bicycle as a bike that can go over 28 mph.

Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill faces budget "time bombs" with falling revenues and soaring costs, according to a new NJPP report (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Canva) Gov.-elect Mikie Sherrill faces budget "time bombs" with falling revenues and soaring costs, according to a new NJPP report (AP Photo/Seth Wenig/Canva) loading...

Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in today as New Jersey’s 57th governor, marking a historic leadership shift in the Garden State.

Her administration faces steep challenges on affordability and looming budget deficits that could hamper early priorities.

With voters focused on cost-of-living issues, Sherrill must balance campaign promises with fiscal reality.

Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in today as the 57th governor of New Jersey, taking the oath of office in Newark in front of supporters and local officials. She becomes only the second woman and first Democratic woman to serve as governor in state history, succeeding term-limited Phil Murphy and continuing a rare third consecutive gubernatorial win for her party.

Priorities amid affordability crisis

Sherrill campaigned heavily on tackling New Jersey’s affordability challenges, and her new administration has outlined key early goals:

❎ expanding affordable housing and lowering housing costs,

❎��reducing utility and energy bills,

❎ confronting high prescription drug prices,

❎ boosting workforce training and community college access.

However, turning those campaign pledges into policy will require navigating complex fiscal headwinds.

