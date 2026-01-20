❎ Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in today as New Jersey’s 57th governor, marking a historic leadership shift in the Garden State.

Historic inauguration in Newark

Mikie Sherrill will be sworn in today as the 57th governor of New Jersey, taking the oath of office in Newark and then celebrating tonight at the American Dream mega-mall. She becomes only the second woman and first Democratic woman to serve as governor in state history, succeeding term-limited Phil Murphy and continuing a rare third consecutive gubernatorial win for her party.

Priorities amid affordability crisis

Sherrill campaigned heavily on tackling New Jersey’s affordability challenges, and her new administration has outlined key early goals:

✔ expanding affordable housing and lowering housing costs,

✔ reducing utility and energy bills,

✔ confronting high prescription drug prices,

✔ boosting workforce training and community college access.

However, turning those campaign pledges into policy will require navigating complex fiscal headwinds.

Budget troubles loom large

Sherrill inherits a state budget with significant gaps and structural deficits that could complicate her agenda. Analysts warn that declining revenues and unfunded commitments — including expanded property tax relief — may force tough trade-offs between spending priorities and fiscal discipline.

Balancing promises with fiscal reality

Affordability was front-and-center in voters’ minds during Sherrill’s campaign, but delivering meaningful relief — especially in taxes, housing, utilities and healthcare costs — may prove difficult without bipartisan support and budgetary reforms. With the Legislature focused on their own priorities, common ground may be difficult to find and the governor’s first months are likely to involve intense negotiations over taxes, spending and economic growth strategies.

