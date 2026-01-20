⚡ Electric bills frozen

NEWARK — Making good on a campaign promise to tackle rapidly rising utility costs on day one, New Jersey’s new governor declared a statewide emergency on electric bills and froze rate hikes on her first day in office.

During her inaugural address, Gov. Mikie Sherrill signed an executive order aimed at stopping looming increases in household power bills and another to expand energy production in New Jersey. The actions mark one of the most aggressive uses of emergency authority on utility pricing in state history.

"I’ve heard you, New Jersey – we are facing an affordability crisis. You want costs to come down," Sherrill said in a message posted to her Facebook page during her inauguration. "This is just the beginning."

State of emergency declared over NJ utility costs

The first executive order offsets pending electric rate hikes and uses existing state funds to offset increases scheduled to hit consumers in June. The order directs the New Jersey Board of Public Utilities to pause or modify utility actions that could further raise bills and to review utility business models to ensure they are focused on lowering costs for ratepayers.

State officials cited mismanagement by the regional power grid operator and rising costs that have left New Jersey families facing higher monthly bills.

Rate hikes frozen as BPU gets expanded authority

Under the order, the BPU is empowered to intervene more aggressively, holding utilities accountable and preventing what the administration described as unsustainable price increases. The goal, according to the governor, is immediate relief while longer-term solutions are developed.

Nuclear power, solar and batteries fast-tracked

A second executive order declares a State of Emergency under the Disaster Control Act, allowing the state to fast-track new energy projects. The plan accelerates solar and battery storage development in the short term and establishes a Nuclear Power Task Force to position New Jersey for future nuclear generation.

The order also targets permitting delays and requires utilities to report power demands from large data centers, including those driven by artificial intelligence.

State officials argue that expanding in-state power generation is essential to lowering costs and reducing reliance on external energy markets.

