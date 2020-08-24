Mike Trout baseball card sells for $3.93 million, sets record

Mike Trout, the pride of Millville, has another accolade to add to his impressive resume. His rookie baseball card set a record when it sold at auction for $3.93 million, according to Forbes. The Trout card, from 2009 Bowman Chrome Draft Prospects Superfractor series, is, quite literally, one-of-a-kind, as it features a stamped serial number "1/1," and was autographed by Trout.

Trout was drafted out of Millville High School in the first round (twenty-fifth overall) by the Angels in 2009. The previous record sale price for a baseball card was the T206 Honus Wagner card, which was purchased for $3.12 million in September of 2016. Dave Oancea, known as "Vegas Dave," originally purchased the Trout card in 2018 for $400,000 on eBay from a seller based in Taiwan; the winning bidder this time has not been identified.

The card received a grade of MINT 9 by Beckett Grading Services, the third-highest grade available. Trout's signature received a perfect 10 grade. Trout made his major league debut just two years after being drafted. Since then he has ascended to be arguably the best player in the game (currently, anyway). He has won three American League MVPs and has finished second four times (winning the award in 2014, 2016, and 2019, while finishing second in the 2012, 2013, 2015, and 2018 votes). He was also named Rookie of the Year and is an eight time All-Star.

Last year he signed a 12-year, $426 million contract with the Angels, the 2nd richest contract in the history of North American sports.

