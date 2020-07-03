Mike Brant’s tips and tricks to growing zucchini

Ever since we moved into our current house in 2015 I was determined to grow a garden. Over the years, I've grown a variety of different veggies and fruits including tomatoes, green beans, peppers, peas, lettuce, corn, cucumbers and more. One of the things I haven't had good luck with from the beginning, however, is Zucchini.

While trying to research why I haven't had success, I learned that zucchini plants are prone to disease, which makes sense considering what I've experienced myself.

Most sources I've come across say to give it plenty of space to grow and provide a mound, or small hill, for it to grow on. I say most because there was a source I came across that said not to do this, but instead stake and prune them.

I'm trying the latter method this year, and I have to tell you, I've never had the plants look so healthy before. Even though the zucchini plants haven't grown quite to full size yet (for my liking's at least), they are definitely growing and looking good. Because of this, I decided now was a good time to share what I've learned that you can try too if you've been struggling to grow your own Zucchini.