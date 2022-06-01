Middletown, NJ municipal employee dies in ‘workplace incident’

A municipal employee died at the Middletown Sewerage Authority Treatment Facility Tuesday afternoon in a "workplace-related incident."

John Molnar was identified as the deceased worker by the township attorney, who said Molnar was "one of the authority's most valued employees."

“We were all saddened to hear about John’s passing in this tragic incident,” Middletown Mayor Tony Perry said in a separate written statement, continuing “John and his family have deep roots in the Middletown community, so we’re all feeling the loss. On behalf of the Township of Middletown, I offer my deepest condolences to his loved ones.”

The authority was "working diligently and cooperating with all investigative agencies to determine the cause of this workplace-related incident," the township attorney also said.

The statement did not disclose the circumstances of Molnar's death.

"Further comments by the authority is pending a full and transparent investigation," the statement said.

A rescue was attempted Tuesday afternoon at the authority's facility on Beverly Way in the Belford section after a worker fell into a hole, according to several reports.

Middletown Deputy Chief of Police Paul Bailey said that incident was not considered suspicious.

OSHA told New Jersey 101.5 that because it involved a township employee it was under investigation by the state Public Employees Occupational Safety and Health (PEOSH).

PEOSH on Wednesday afternoon did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Public records show Molnar worked for the authority since 2004.

Molnar, 47, had a successful boxing career as a young adult.

He won 10 amateur titles, including the Golden Gloves three times in the mid 90's, until a chronic shoulder injury forced him to retire from the sport, according to the New Jersey Boxing Hall of Fame.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Where to find NJ's newest legal weed stores NJ approved six new recreational cannabis dispensaries. Here is where they are located.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!