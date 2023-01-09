MIDDLETOWN — Authorities have arrested a man who allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Valley Bank along Route 35 South.

Miguel Angeles, of Perth Amboy, is charged with first-degree armed robbery. The 42-year-old is scheduled for a Jan. 11 detention hearing.

Middletown police responded to an alarm activation at the bank at 10:43 a.m. on Dec. 28. Upon their arrival, officers learned that a masked man had entered the bank and stolen close to $8,000 before fleeing the scene, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

A joint investigation between the FBI and local and county officials led to the identification of Angeles as a suspect, and his arrest, the prosecutor's office said.

A conviction on this charge could be punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison, the prosecutor's office said.

Anyone with information related to this matter is asked to contact MCPO Detective Nicholas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Township Police Department Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2100.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

