MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed.

Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza.

According to law enforcement, a male suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored North Face winter coat, blue face mask and a light-colored winter hat.

Middletown bank robbery suspect sought, driving silver vehicle (MCPO) Middletown bank robbery suspect sought, driving silver vehicle (MCPO) loading...

Police also released a photo of a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, which they said the male might be driving.

As of Wednesday, there were no details on a potential license plate.

Anyone with potential information was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.

In addition to the prosecutor’s office and the township police force, the investigation also involved agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working out of Red Bank.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

