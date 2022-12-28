After Middletown bank robbery along Route 35, male suspect sought by FBI, police
MIDDLETOWN — Police on Wednesday were investigating a township bank robbery reported at a branch along Route 35, Monmouth County Prosecutor Raymond Santiago confirmed.
Around 10:40 a.m., Middletown police responded to a call from the Valley National Bank within Kohl’s Plaza.
According to law enforcement, a male suspect was seen wearing a dark-colored North Face winter coat, blue face mask and a light-colored winter hat.
Police also released a photo of a silver vehicle, possibly a Honda Accord, which they said the male might be driving.
As of Wednesday, there were no details on a potential license plate.
Anyone with potential information was urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443 or Middletown Police Detective Keith Hirschbein at 732-615-2120.
In addition to the prosecutor’s office and the township police force, the investigation also involved agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, working out of Red Bank.
Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com
