Middlesex County welcomes brand new entertainment center

After a long awaited construction, Central Jersey’s 55,000 square foot Performing Arts Center is ready for its first curtain call! The Carteret Performing Arts and Entertainment Center may have taken longer than anticipated to open, but it was well worth the wait.

The vision of the Carteret builders was to create a unique venue that could be transformed into a sit down concert, indoor sports arena and even a convention center. This dynamic space is expected to host many future events that New Jerseyans know and love, the first being “Viva La Vida” This event will be be catered with a three-course dinner while audience members watch spotlight acts from Miami and New York such as artists Angelo Venuto, Rosario Drago, Pam Lee, and more. Tickets can be reserved online and there are 150 available.

The Carteret Center has much larger plans than simply hosting concerts. In hopes of partnering with bigger, more premier companies, the venue is equipped with a lower-level comedy and jazz club with a piano lounge and a main floor with concert and entertainment space. All of the spaces are equipped with luxury theatre style seating, which can all be removed in the event of a wedding, dinner, or any other desired event.

There is also a rooftop lounge with private cabana-style seating for the perfect sunset dining experience. This new impressive space will be hosting events all summer long that you will not want to miss. For more information, you can click here

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.