Middlesex County, NJ plans to build a destination sports park

✅ The project will be built in what is now Thomas Edison Park in Edison

✅ The Rutgers baseball team will play in a new baseball stadium

✅ The park also includes a concert stage

EDISON — Middlesex County has finalized its plans to develop a park into a destination spot for the region.

The Community, Innovation, and Opportunity Strategic Investment Plan will add an open air concert venue, a community park, new student center, 14 multi-sport synthetic fields, six tennis courts and a state-of-the-art recreational cricket field to what is now Thomas Edison Park.

The facility next to Middlesex College would be open to the public.

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights baseball team will play their home games at a new 3,500-seat ballpark called Middlesex Park beginning in 2026. The park can also accommodate soccer. Middlesex College, meanwhile, will explore new "educational pathways" with Rutgers.

A new student center, community park with "children's amenities" and a new Middlesex County Magnet School will also be built. The school will be the first to be built with work beginning in the fall.

"The plan will improve the lives of so many in the community by not only expanding the educational offerings of both Middlesex College and the Middlesex County Magnet School system, but will turn the College’s campus and surrounding facilities into a multi-faceted destination for the region," the county said in a statement.

Some surrounding residents are not pleased with the plan. Back in May, retired librarian Elisabeth Oliu told MyCentralJersey.com she had concerns about traffic and flooding.

