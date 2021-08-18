EDISON — Middlesex College is the latest New Jersey school to forgive student debt accumulated during the pandemic.

The school said it will eliminate $1.8 million in debt for 2,300 students incurred between March 2020 and summer 2021 using funds from the American Rescue Plan.

All eligible Middlesex College students will have their prior balance forgiven regardless of their decision to continue their education at the college, their GPA or the number of credits they have earned.

"The College understands the financial hardship that many of our students have faced during the pandemic. We hope that students will take this opportunity to register for fall classes and continue to move forward with their studies toward graduation," Middlesex College President Mark McCormick said.

The school is forgiving some campus fine such as library fees and campus parking tickets.

Bergen Community College, Hudson County Community College, Raritan Valley Community College and Salem Community College have also forgiven student debt using the federal American Rescue Plan funds.

