My dad just retired in a more traditional way. He put in many long, hard years and when he was done, he was done.

Many people, though, ease into retirement by "semi-retiring."

What is semi-retiring?

That’s where they don’t fully retire but choose to lighten their schedule for the last several years, perhaps even going part-time.

Now there’s an emerging trend that isn’t semi-retirement, but micro-retirement.

The difference being with micro-retirement, you fully stop working for months, perhaps even a full year or two, but then return.

It’s basically a way to prevent burnout and even to extend your working years.

Guy Thornton, founder of Practice Aptitude Tests, says studies show 45% of workers plan on going well past historically average retirement age, and building breaks of time like this can actually add to their overall work longevity.

So if you’re trying to avoid burnout by taking some ‘you’ time, where do people say they would most want to take it?

Careerminds did some research and asked thousands of workers where they’d want to spend a micro-retirement.

If the whole point is a break from the stress and to spiritually and emotionally rejuvenate, then it’s no surprise the top five places were Hilo, Hawaii; Kauai, Hawaii,; Delray Beach, Florida; Big Sur, California; and Paia, Hawaii.

New Jersey got some love in this study, too. Out of 150 top places people would like to micro-retire, three are right here in the Garden State, and one is pretty high on the list.

Cape May came in at 31. Is there anything this quaint and historic seaside jewel can’t do I ask you?

The Victorian beauty and quiet beaches of Cape May has a lot of people who are in need of a stress timeout considering this town.

Also making the list at 112 is Montclair. It’s an artsy and vibrant town that could be just what the doctor ordered.

Finally, there’s Princeton. It landed the 121 spot on the list. If your mind needs some culture with green spaces and a historic atmosphere, you’re not alone.

Many people felt Princeton would be a good place to mentally re-set.

So what’s stopping anyone who wants? Real life, basically.

Half said financial stability. 17% cited losing medical insurance as the reason they’re holding back. 10% are reluctant to have a resume gap that could hurt them.

Still, if you can manage it, doesn’t it seem worth it?

Micro-retirement isn’t about quitting. It’s about taking the space to reimagine what life could look like before burnout forces the issue. These cities reflect what people are yearning for: peace, beauty, and time that feels well-spent,” said Careerminds President Raymond Lee.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

