🔴 Disgraced detective admits to drunk texting a 14-year-old girl.

🔴 His plea deal includes no time in prison.

🔴 The girl's father told authorities that Det. Michael Vermeylen was a family friend.

A New Jersey detective has been forced to give up his well-paying position of authority after trying to hook up with a young girl down the shore.

Michael Vermeylen, 43, has pleaded guilty to third-degree child endangerment after his February arrest.

He was suspended without pay from the $147,000 job with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office until he resigned on March 7.

No prison for perv detective

On July 31, he was sentenced to parole supervision for life, according to court records obtained by TransparencyNJ.com's John Paff and shared with New Jersey 101.5.

Vermeylen was in jail for six days and was fined $1,705. However, he received no prison time as part of his plea deal. There's also nothing in court records about him being barred from future public employment.

Det. Michael Vermeylen receives an award at the Bergen County Justice Center on Dec. 12, 2024. (Bergen County Sheriff's Office via Facebook)

Detective tried to prey on daughter of family friend

According to a criminal complaint, Vermeylen sent vulgar texts and photos to a 14-year-old girl in Monmouth County earlier this year.

The girl's father contacted the police and said that Vermeylen was a family friend who had been sending his daughter inappropriate messages.

A Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office detective said he then took control of the teen girl's phone and texted Vermeylen while undercover.

According to prosecutors, Vermeylen sent texts about sexual acts and wanting to ejaculate on the 14-year-old girl.

He then followed that up with photos of his penis, which were received by the undercover officer.

During a police interview, Vermeylen admitted to getting drunk and texting the girl. He then deleted the text messages on his phone that same night.

