NJ detective sent naked pics to a minor, prosecutors say

👮‍♂️ Detective in North Jersey charged with child endangerment

👮‍♂️ He is suspended without pay

👮‍♂️ Prosecutors say he expressed sexual attraction to victim

A detective with the Bergen County Sheriff's Office is accused of trying to get a juvenile to have sex with him, according to authorities.

Det. Michael Vermeylen, 42, of Oak Ridge was arrested on Friday. He was taken to Monmouth County jail.

"Bergen County Sheriff’s Detective Michael Vermeylen is currently suspended, without pay, while this matter being investigated by Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office," sheriff's office spokesperson Kyra Pazant said.

He is charged with third-degree child endangerment and third-degree obscenity to minors.

(Bergen County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) (Bergen County Sheriff's Office via Facebook) loading...

According to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office, Vermeylen sent a naked photo of himself to a juvenile who lived in Monmouth County.

The victim was a "known acquaintance" of Vermeylen's, prosecutors said.

He also sent inappropriate sexual text messages to the underage victim and told them that he was attracted to them, prosecutors said.

Authorities said the investigation began with an undercover detective with the prosecutor's office monitoring the victim's phone.

ALSO SEE: NJ monster beats puppy in front of his young daughter

Vermeylen has worked for the Bergen County Sheriff's Office since 2013, according to state pension records. His annual salary was $147,591.

Posts on Facebook from the sheriff's office showed that Vermeylen was given an award for his service this past December.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

These NJ school districts have full day pre-K More New Jersey school districts than ever have free, full-day preschool programs — as of early 2025. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt