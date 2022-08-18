MetLife Stadium now offering mobile in-seat ordering

The New York Jets, Giants and MetLife Stadium will be launching mobile ordering this season through their new partnership with Waitr Holdings Inc., soon to be taking the name ASAP.

Through the 5-year partnership, ASAP is now the exclusive mobile ordering platform of MetLife Stadium.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

The ASAP platform will allow fans to place mobile orders from concession stands at all Jets and Giants home games and concerts.

This is a game changer for me. I hate leaving my seat during a concert or a game out of fear of missing a moment. Now instead of wasting time waiting in line, the option to order food or drinks from my seat will hopefully allow me to see more of the show or game.

According to Giants.com, fans can place their orders directly on the ASAP app. The integrated platform will also allow fans to continue to place their order through the Jets and Giants Mobile Apps.

Fans who plan to order on the ASAP app should enable their notifications. With notifications enabled, the fan will receive an alert when their order is ready for pickup.

According to the Sports Business Journal, "Stadium and team officials are still determining exactly which concession stands will have the ASAP function within the 82,500-seat venue."

Additionally, the ASAP App will feature in-app promotions and fan sweepstakes throughout the season. If that means discounts on overpriced stadium food, sign me up.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Jordan Jansson. Any opinions expressed are her own.

