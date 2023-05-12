Meteorite hits NJ home: Here are the odds of some crazy things
So it’s official. That rock that smashed through the roof then the ceiling of an upstairs bedroom of a home in Hopewell really was a meteorite. The people were home at the time. Luckily no one was in that room. They couldn’t believe what they found.
It wasn’t just a meteorite, either. As meteorites go, this was a rare one. A chondrite.
“We are excited to be able to confirm that the object is a true chondrite meteorite, in excellent condition, and one of a very small number of similar witnessed chondrite falls known to science,” said Nathan Magee, chair of TCNJ’s physics department.
OK, so how rare is it for any meteorite to hit your particular house? Brace yourself for a lot of commas.
The odds of your home being hit by a meteorite are 1 in 3,921,910,064,328.
That’s 1 in nearly 4 trillion. Just … wow.
So I thought … what are the odds of other random crazy things happening? Here’s what I dug up.
Odds of going blind after laser eye surgery
1 in 5 million
Turns out toilets are far scarier. Odds of being injured by a toilet
1 in 10,000
Odds of being struck by lightning
1 in 114,195
Odds that your pilot is drunk
1 in 117.
Odds you’ll be attacked by a shark.
1 in 3,748,067
Odds a left-handed person will die using a right-handed appliance.
1 in 4,400,000
Odds someone will at some point think you’re possessed.
1 in 7,000
Odds you will go to ER with injuries due to using a pogo stick
1 in 115,300
Odds of having twins
1 in 250
Odds of having twins twice
1 in 700,000
