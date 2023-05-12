Meteorite hits NJ home: Here are the odds of some crazy things

So it’s official. That rock that smashed through the roof then the ceiling of an upstairs bedroom of a home in Hopewell really was a meteorite. The people were home at the time. Luckily no one was in that room. They couldn’t believe what they found.

It wasn’t just a meteorite, either. As meteorites go, this was a rare one. A chondrite.

“We are excited to be able to confirm that the object is a true chondrite meteorite, in excellent condition, and one of a very small number of similar witnessed chondrite falls known to science,” said Nathan Magee, chair of TCNJ’s physics department.

OK, so how rare is it for any meteorite to hit your particular house? Brace yourself for a lot of commas.

The odds of your home being hit by a meteorite are 1 in 3,921,910,064,328.

That’s 1 in nearly 4 trillion. Just … wow.

So I thought … what are the odds of other random crazy things happening? Here’s what I dug up.

Abstract blue eye Anna Omelchenko loading...

Odds of going blind after laser eye surgery

1 in 5 million

507794349 Ratikova loading...

Turns out toilets are far scarier. Odds of being injured by a toilet

1 in 10,000

zolazo zolazo loading...

Odds of being struck by lightning

1 in 114,195

Hand Holding Beer Bottle On White Background Closeup ivanmollov GettyImages loading...

Odds that your pilot is drunk

1 in 117.

Shark fin above ocean water DigtialStorm loading...

Odds you’ll be attacked by a shark.

1 in 3,748,067

Stove. Cook stove. Modern kitchen stove with blue flames burning. MarianVejcik GettyImages loading...

Odds a left-handed person will die using a right-handed appliance.

1 in 4,400,000

3d Illustration of an exorcism book on wooden floor homeworks255 loading...

Odds someone will at some point think you’re possessed.

1 in 7,000

Close-up of female doctor with stethoscope bandaging hand of male patient. vadimguzhva loading...

Odds you will go to ER with injuries due to using a pogo stick

1 in 115,300

Twins Pointing Each Other MrKornFlakes loading...

Odds of having twins

1 in 250

Photos by luis arias and Tim Bish on Unsplash Photos by luis arias and Tim Bish on Unsplash loading...

Odds of having twins twice

1 in 700,000

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S.