2020 still doesn’t seem to be giving us too much good news. (Unless of course you’re a big Joe Biden fan!) Otherwise, we’ve not been given a lot..mostly we’ve had stuff taken away. But the City of Asbury Park aims to change all that by making it easier to park during the holiday season. In an effort to help the struggling Asbury Park city economy due to all the COVID-19 restrictions, the City Council has announced a plan to provide free holiday parking for visitors to Asbury Park this November and December.

There’s no telling how much more revenue this could bring into the town, but it certainly makes it easier for people to consider dining in Asbury Park especially when it’s becoming tougher and tougher to do so. According to the Asbury Park Patch, free parking will be available in Bangs Avenue Garage (located at 605 Bangs Avenue) on weekends in November and December. Friday’s from 6 p.m. to 12 midnight; Saturdays 8 a.m. to 2 a.m.; and Sundays. 8 a.m. to 12 midnight.

In addition, meters will be free from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. every Saturday between Thanksgiving Day and Christmas Day throughout the city. Anyone who’s ever try to park on a busy day in Asbury Park, especially during the holiday season, can appreciate the convenience this is. It’s an early Christmas gift from Asbury Park and one that we can all use right now.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi's own.