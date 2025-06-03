Mercer County Prosecutor Janetta D. Marbrey is warning the public about a phone scam where the caller claims to be a high-ranking official in her office.

In a statement released Tuesday, Marbrey's office said it was contacted by a victim reporting they got a call from someone imitating them using a spoofed number.

What the Mercer County scam caller said

The caller falsely claimed to be "Lieutenant Adams" and claimed that one of the victim's family members had an outstanding warrant and needed to provide a DNA sample.

The scammer then told the victim to deposit $10,000 in cash into a Bitcoin ATM, allegedly to resolve the issue.

Prosecutors say similar recent scams by text message often impersonate state agencies. These fraudulent messages typically instruct recipients to urgently click a link to pay a fine or fee.

Prosecutors tell the public that law enforcement will never contact people over the phone for money. Always verify who you're speaking to report suspected scams to law enforcement.

