Mercedes driver killed by gunfire on NJ highway

A man died after being shot multiple times while driving on Route 73 in Mount Laurel early Sunday morning, according to police.

The Burlington County Prosecutor's Office believes the male victim, whose name was not released, was fatally shot while driving northbound on the roadway around 2:30 a.m.

Authorities say he was found bleeding on the 1000 block of Atrium Way not long afterward. He died at an area hospital less than two hours later. Authorities also said an autopsy will be performed by the Burlington County Medical Examiner’s Office.

No arrests have been made, and the weapon has not been recovered, the prosecutor's office said. How police were alerted to the shooting was not clarified.

Law enforcement, seeking to learn more about the shooting is requesting the public's help. Anyone with information is being asked to contact the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office at tips@co.burlington.nj.us or the Mount Laurel Police Department at tips@mountlaurelpd.org.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom