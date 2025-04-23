Star Wars fans, rejoice! ‘Revenge of the Sith’ back in NJ theaters

It’s been 20 years since Padmé died. (Oh, she died after giving birth to twins named Luke and Leia, by the way.)

Twenty years since Anakin had his left arm and both legs cut off in a lightsaber battle with Obi-Wan and was left for dead near the lava.

Twenty years since Liea was brought to Alderaan and since Obi-Wan delivered Luke to be raised by his step-uncle and step-aunt.

Twenty years since Palpatine and Vader (Anakin) began supervising the construction of the Death Star.

LUCAS AP loading...

It was the third in a prequel trilogy, which sets up the first movie “A New Beginning,” which wasn’t really the first movie, or at least not the first episode, but none of us knew that at the time except George Lucas himself. So the first, second and third were really the fourth, fifth and sixth, and the fourth, fifth and sixth were really the first, second and third.

The timeline has always bothered me. Not because I have a problem with movies not being linear. Hell, I loved what Tarantino did with time jumps in “Pulp Fiction.” It was that Lucas had to inherently know how much better the special effects would evolve by making the last half of the saga a prequel. It looks odd to me now.

FRANCE STAR WARS PREMIERE ASSOCIATED PRESS loading...

Then again, this news isn’t for me. I’m not exactly a big Star Wars fan just because I’ve seen them. For those deeply devoted (and I’m not going to call them nerds just because I don’t share their fervent interest) they’ll be extremely happy to hear the film is being briefly re-released to movie theaters for its 20th anniversary.

APTOPIX Japan Star Wars Celebration AP loading...

Limited showings begin April 24 until April 30. Blink and you’ll miss this. But you won’t have to travel too many parsecs to find a showing near you. It will be playing in all parts of New Jersey.

Look for an AMC, Regal Cinema, or Cinemark near you to see if they’re carrying it. Many are. The AMC Dine-In at Menlo Park is doing four showings a day. The AMC Freehold has five showings daily.

Sad that theaters aren’t carrying it until May the 4th, if you know what I’m saying.

Movies With Surprising Rotten Tomatoes Scores You might be shocked by the scores that these movies got from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Worst Comedies Ever Made Cinema has brought laughter to generations of moviegoers. In these cases, though, the laughs were on the paying customers.

Movies That Were Abandoned During Production and Never Finished These movies were started but never completed or released for a variety of reasons.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

Report a correction 👈