It’s fall in New Jersey, which means it’s officially the season of Stars Hollow.

Like any proper millennial woman, I’m obsessed with the old show “Gilmore Girls.”

Heck, as I’m writing this I’m literally sipping coffee out of a Luke’s Diner mug.

Proof:

Mug, Coffee Kylie Moore loading...

I watched it through middle school. I had the seasons on DVDs (kids, ask your parents about how we binged TV shows before streaming).

I, to this day, have Gilmore Girls-themed pajamas.

Hey, I said I was “obsessed,” now you know I’m not lying.

That’s why I was so excited to see this Gilmore Girls party coming to the Garden State.

Chapter One in Mendham is hosting a Gilmore Girls party on Nov. 3.

Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls via Youtube Screen Grab loading...

The event will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. and will have Gilmore mercy available. Plus you can decorate your own mug.

And is there anything more “Rory Gilmore” than it being held in a bookstore?

What I would find most fun about this event is the conversations that are bound to transpire among the die-hard fans.

Read More: Check out these 10 unique NJ bookstore gems

Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls via Youtube Screen Grab loading...

Are you Team Jess, Team Dean, or Team Logan?

#TeamJess for me.

Is the town of Stars Hollow a little too obsessed with Rory?

Absolutely.

Gilmore Girls, Alexis Bledel Gilmore Girls via Youtube Screen Grab loading...

Is it tragic that Lane went from dating Dave to marrying Zach?

UGH.

Was Jackson crazy for wanting “four in four?” (Four kids in four years)

Double UGH.

What in the world do you think Al’s Pancake World looks like? We hear about it a lot but never see it!

To paraphrase a line from another show, Severance, his restaurant is mysterious and important.

Gilmore Girls Gilmore Girls via Youtube Screen Grab loading...

Most importantly, do you even consider season seven to be canon or do you ignore it?

Honestly, most of it is trash considering the head writers had left for that season, but those final three episodes? *Chef’s kiss*

You can get your tickets for Chapter One’s Gilmore Girls party on their website.

Make sure you have plenty of coffee beforehand. It’s what Lorelai would want for you.

Coffee Photo by Jonas Jacobsson on Unsplash loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

