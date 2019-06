Meet the world’s longest hot dog, from Jersey of course

You're gonna need a bigger bun.

Meet the world's longest hotdog. It's 44 pounds, over 5 feet long and was created by Union Pork Store in an attempt to break a Guinness World Record. After this monster was made it was displayed at Ulysses Restaurant in NYC. People donated money in exchange for a slice of history and proceeds went towards a non-profit that benefits post 9/11 military veterans.

What does this behemoth look like? Check out NJ.com's video below!

