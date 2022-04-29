Where you can see Spadea LIVE this May

As you know, following the successful launch of my group Common Sense Club, I set out to hit the road and meet as many New Jersey families, workers, business owners, and first responders as possible.

Fresh off an energized and packed inaugural event "A Seat At The Table," which we co-hosted with several New Jersey groups and the national "Conservative Political Action Conference", we're looking at a full schedule of public events in May.

Hope to see you on the trail as we fight to restore liberty and prosperity to the Garden State!

Speech on Westfield NJ PBA/Golf Outing

Echo Country Club in Westfield, NJ

Monday, May 2; 6 p.m.

For Information email info@njspbalocal90.com

First Responders Appreciation Event

Chesapeake Tavern in Long Valley, NJ

Monday, May 2; 7 p.m.

For information email Jenn@radiancestrategies.com

Morris County Meet and Greet with Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo

Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park, NJ

Wednesday, May 4; 6 p.m.

For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Montclair Speech and Meet & Greet

Greek Taverna in Montclair, NJ

Thursday, May 5; 7 p.m.

For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Bergen County Speech and Meet & Greet

Bergen GOP HQ in Hackensack, NJ

Monday, May 9; 7 p.m.

For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Parental Rights Townhall Morristown

Morristown, NJ

Saturday, May 14; 11 a.m.

Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for the address and details.

Parental Rights Forum and Meet & Greet

Flemington, NJ

Saturday, May 14; 1 p.m.

Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Parental Rights Rally and Speech

Cypress Tavern in Kinnelon, NJ

Tuesday, May 17; 6:30 p.m.

Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org

Somerset Couty 200 Club Speech

The Palace in Somerset, NJ

Wednesday, May 18; 12 p.m.

For more information, click HERE.

Franklin Township Speech and Meet & Greet

Monday, May 23; 7 p.m.

Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for location and details

Atlantic City Speech and Meet & Greet

Tuesday, May 24; 7 p.m.

Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for location and details

Ian Smith for Congress

Thursday, May 26; 6 p.m.

Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel

Purchase tickets HERE.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

