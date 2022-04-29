Where you can see Spadea LIVE this May
As you know, following the successful launch of my group Common Sense Club, I set out to hit the road and meet as many New Jersey families, workers, business owners, and first responders as possible.
Fresh off an energized and packed inaugural event "A Seat At The Table," which we co-hosted with several New Jersey groups and the national "Conservative Political Action Conference", we're looking at a full schedule of public events in May.
Hope to see you on the trail as we fight to restore liberty and prosperity to the Garden State!
Speech on Westfield NJ PBA/Golf Outing
Echo Country Club in Westfield, NJ
Monday, May 2; 6 p.m.
For Information email info@njspbalocal90.com
First Responders Appreciation Event
Chesapeake Tavern in Long Valley, NJ
Monday, May 2; 7 p.m.
For information email Jenn@radiancestrategies.com
Morris County Meet and Greet with Commissioner Tom Mastrangelo
Park Savoy Estate in Florham Park, NJ
Wednesday, May 4; 6 p.m.
For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org
Montclair Speech and Meet & Greet
Greek Taverna in Montclair, NJ
Thursday, May 5; 7 p.m.
For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org
Bergen County Speech and Meet & Greet
Bergen GOP HQ in Hackensack, NJ
Monday, May 9; 7 p.m.
For information email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org
Parental Rights Townhall Morristown
Morristown, NJ
Saturday, May 14; 11 a.m.
Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for the address and details.
Parental Rights Forum and Meet & Greet
Flemington, NJ
Saturday, May 14; 1 p.m.
Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org
Parental Rights Rally and Speech
Cypress Tavern in Kinnelon, NJ
Tuesday, May 17; 6:30 p.m.
Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org
Somerset Couty 200 Club Speech
The Palace in Somerset, NJ
Wednesday, May 18; 12 p.m.
For more information, click HERE.
Franklin Township Speech and Meet & Greet
Monday, May 23; 7 p.m.
Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for location and details
Atlantic City Speech and Meet & Greet
Tuesday, May 24; 7 p.m.
Email Sabrina@commonsenseclub.org for location and details
Ian Smith for Congress
Thursday, May 26; 6 p.m.
Carlucci's Waterfront in Mount Laurel
Purchase tickets HERE.
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.