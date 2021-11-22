It’s a common myth that women make less than men for the same full-time work. The numbers are taken in the aggregate, meaning all the numbers of women in the workplace in all the numbers of men in the workplace full-time.

Whenever the topic is written about it rarely explains why men’s salaries are higher in the aggregate than for those of women.

Men work more dangerous jobs that pay higher salaries and men are more likely to work more than 40 hours than women.

If businesses could get away with paying women 20% less than men, wouldn’t all businesses be staffed by mostly women? It would make great economic sense.

There is no systemic gender bias in salaries. The pay gap is simply due to the types of jobs and the hours worked. Also, factor in men’s identity is more tied to their work than women and women value more family and personal time than men in general.

If it were true that women get paid less than men for the same work, I would be outraged as most decent people should be. However, continuing to push this false idea and screaming headlines that women make less than men is not only untrue but it’s immoral. It sows more division and acrimony.

There is nothing holding back women’s potential for higher salaries other than their own choices. You’ll just have to find something else to get all worked up about, ladies.

