NEWARK — A passenger now confirmed to have measles was at Newark Liberty International Airport two weeks ago and may have exposed others to the disease, state health officials said Monday.

The person arrived in Terminal C at Newark Liberty International Airport from Aruba on the night of Monday, March 4, officials said. The individual was infectious at the time and may have traveled to other areas of the airport, before taking a departing flight for California, also from Terminal C.

Anyone in the airport between March 4 at 9 p.m. and March 5 at 9:30 a.m. may have been exposed to measles and, if infected, could develop symptoms as late as March 26, according to health officials.

New Jersey residents identified as potentially exposed on either of the patient's flights will be notified by their local health departments.

The latest health alert comes as Ocean County has seen its second outbreak of measles in several months . A third case of the disease in the current outbreak was confirmed in Lakewood as of Friday, March 15.

An earlier outbreak of the measles from October 2018 to Jan. 16 included 30 confirmed cases in Ocean County and three in a home in Passaic County.

Anyone who suspects an exposure is urged to call a health care provider before visiting a medical office or emergency department.

Measles symptoms include rash, high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes. The disease also can cause serious complications, such as pneumonia and encephalitis (swelling of the brain).

“Two doses of measles vaccine are about 97 percent effective in preventing measles, so I urge all residents across the state to get vaccinated to protect their health,” said Dr. Christina Tan, state epidemiologist. She also said "Anyone who has not been vaccinated or has not had measles is at risk if they are exposed."

