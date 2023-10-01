‘Mean Girls: the Musical’, shot in NJ, sets its theatrical release date
As Regina George would say, “get in, loser, we’re going to the movie theater.”
Mean Girls: The Musical has finally set a release date after building up much anticipation in the Garden State. The movie was shot in spring of 2023 in Middletown Township.
The film is a musical adaptation of the 2004 film which was turned into a Broadway show in 2018 by its original creator, Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).
Music for the show was done by Jeff Richmond with the lyrics written by Neil Benjamin. The musical earned 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical.
The plot, according to IMDb:
Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, A-list girl clique at her new school and she makes mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.
Fans of the original movie will be glad to know that Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will be reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.
Grool.
The cast also includes Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Homecoming) as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina George (who previously played the role on Broadway), and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis Ian.
Other notable members of the cast include Jenna Fischer (The Office) as Cady’s mom, Busy Phillips (Freaks and Geeks, Girls5Eva) as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Coach Carr.
While the film was originally supposed to be a streaming exclusive on Paramount +, it has been announced that it will in fact get a theatrical release from Paramount Pictures.
Mean Girls: The Musical will be released on January 12, 2024.
Sorry, fellow super fans, unfortunately not only won’t it be October 3rd (as Cady would have wanted), but it’s also not a Wednesday… you can still wear pink though.
It’s sure to be “fetch.”
