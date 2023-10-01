‘Mean Girls: the Musical’, shot in NJ, sets its theatrical release date

As Regina George would say, “get in, loser, we’re going to the movie theater.”

Mean Girls: The Musical has finally set a release date after building up much anticipation in the Garden State. The movie was shot in spring of 2023 in Middletown Township.

The film is a musical adaptation of the 2004 film which was turned into a Broadway show in 2018 by its original creator, Tina Fey (Saturday Night Live, 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt).

Theaters Across New York City Remain Dark Getty Images loading...

Music for the show was done by Jeff Richmond with the lyrics written by Neil Benjamin. The musical earned 12 Tony nominations including Best Musical.

The plot, according to IMDb:

Cady Heron is a hit with the Plastics, A-list girl clique at her new school and she makes mistake of falling for Aaron Samuels, ex-boyfriend of alpha Plastic Regina George.

"Mean Girls" Broadway Cast Meet & Greet Getty Images loading...

Fans of the original movie will be glad to know that Tina Fey and Tim Meadows will be reprising their roles as Ms. Norbury and Principal Duvall.

Grool.

The cast also includes Angourie Rice (Spiderman: Homecoming) as Cady, Reneé Rapp as Regina George (who previously played the role on Broadway), and Auli’i Cravalho (Moana) as Janis Ian.

20th Century Studios "Darby And The Dead" Spirit Week Party Getty Images loading...

Other notable members of the cast include Jenna Fischer (The Office) as Cady’s mom, Busy Phillips (Freaks and Geeks, Girls5Eva) as Mrs. George, and Jon Hamm (Mad Men) as Coach Carr.

Townsquare Media illustration/ Getty Images Townsquare Media illustration/ Getty Images loading...

Red Carpet For "Confess, Fletch" Screening Getty Images loading...

While the film was originally supposed to be a streaming exclusive on Paramount +, it has been announced that it will in fact get a theatrical release from Paramount Pictures.

Mean Girls: The Musical will be released on January 12, 2024.

Sorry, fellow super fans, unfortunately not only won’t it be October 3rd (as Cady would have wanted), but it’s also not a Wednesday… you can still wear pink though.

Instagram Instagram loading...

It’s sure to be “fetch.”

Do You Remember These Nostalgic '90s Cartoons? Grab the Gushers, we're about to look at those cartoons you binge-watched after school. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.