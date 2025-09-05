NJ Transit makes it easy to get to MetLife Stadium this NFL season

Heading to the Meadowlands and dreading bumper-to-bumper traffic and parking to see the Jets or Giants?

NJ Transit Photo by Island Group Studios on Unsplash loading...

NJ Transit has you covered

As they kick off NJ Transit’s Meadowlands Rail service to MetLife Stadium beginning Sunday, Sept. 7, as the New York Jets play host to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the rail service will continue throughout the season for both Jets and Giants games as they offer rail service on the Meadowlands Rail Line to and from Secaucus Junction.

Heading to the game is easy, as customers can take any NJ Transit train to the Secaucus Junction and then transfer to the Meadowlands Rail Line, which will take you to MetLife Stadium, and you are just steps away from the stadium entrance.

NJ Transit Photo by Zoshua Colah on Unsplash loading...

Just a tip when heading to MetLife on NJ Transit: Buy your round-trip tickets including transfers to The Meadowlands Rail at your originating station.

That way, when you do get to Secaucus to transfer, there are no lines to buy tickets at the Secaucus Junction for the Meadowlands Rail.

I used to go to MetLife many years ago to catch the games, and it was such a different time; it was easier to drive and park, traffic following the game, but we always had it down to science. Tailgating helps.

NJ Transit offers a great, efficient way to get to see your favorite team. Take advantage of it, travel smart, and hope your team wins.

For the complete schedule and NJ train information to MetLife, log on to https://www.njtransit.com/meadowlands