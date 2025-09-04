Marco Rocco may not be a big leaguer, but some of his sports memorabilia has fetched big league prices.

Baseball Bat, Field Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

Rocco was the 11-year-old kid I wrote an opinion piece about that may or may not have had a headline reading: NJ LITTLE LEAGUE SUSPENSION OF 12-YEAR-OLD IS TOTAL BULLSH**

He was playing for Haddonfield, and his team was in the hunt for the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. After hitting a home run, he flipped his bat in celebration as he began to round the bases. While technically a violation, the very organization has used video of bat flips in its promotional material.

For this, he was barred from playing in a crucial state-final game, and his dad brought the whole thing to court and won. He was allowed to play.

While Haddonfield did not win and their season came to an end, the thrill of sports is always the pursuit. Now there’s another thrill.

Baseball, Hitter Canva/ Townsquare Media Illustrations loading...

The very bat Marco flipped that led to the suspension went up for auction, and the money would be used for the benefit of Haddonfield Little League.

He may not have gotten to Williamsport, but he was getting the chance to give back to the organization he loved.

Well, that autographed bat of his has fetched nearly $10k at auction. According to News12 New Jersey, it drew 68 bids with a winning bid of $9,882. I’ve seen Alex Rodriguez's signed bats for less than $500. Just sayin’.

“Marco loves Little League and is happy that he is able to give back to an organization that he is very fond of,” his father, Joe Rocco, said. “Little League was such a big part of Marco's life for a long time.”

Well done, kid.