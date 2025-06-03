🚨 A man ran across busy Route 42 out of the parking lot of a McDonald's

🚨 He was nearly hit by two cars

🚨 'I have a warrant,' the man said when asked why he ran

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP (Gloucester) — A man bolted out of a McDonald's parking lot on Sunday and onto a busy highway to escape police.

Washington Township police posted video of a man in the parking lot of the restaurant on the southbound side of Route 42 at Berlin-Cross Keys Road. After noticing an officer, he made a run for the two-lane divided highway.

The man leaped over the concrete divider and started running on the shoulder of the northbound.

"He's running across 42 right now," the officer radioed in and he followed the suspect. "Stop running."

Man runs along Route 42 in Washington Township (Gloucester) 6/1/25 (Washington Township police via Facebook)

'Why'd you run?'

The man ran into the travel lanes, which are involved in a construction project, and in front of a sedan that honked as it stopped short. He scrambled back over the barrier into the southbound lanes, landing between two cars. He ran toward a Staples store where the officer pushed the man to the ground.

"Why'd you run?" the officer asks.

"Because I have a warrant," the man who identified himself as "George" replied. The warrant is from the Camden County Prosecutor's Office.

"We could have worked this out. Now you're going to be charged with running," the officer said. "I'm not a bad dude."

"George" was charged with obstructing the administration of law and possession of burglar tools (lock pick set). He was checked at a hospital and is being held at the Gloucester County Correctional Facility.

