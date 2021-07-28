McCormick voluntarily recalls seasonings shipped to NJ, 31 other states

McCormick & Company, Inc. has initiated a voluntary recall of three different seasonings shipped to 32 states, including New Jersey, between June 20 and last Wednesday, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Bottles of Perfect Pinch Italian Seasoning (1.31 and 2.25 ounces), Culinary Italian Seasoning (1.75 pounds), and Frank's RedHot Buffalo Ranch Seasoning (153 grams) may have been contaminated with salmonella, the FDA said in a release.

No illnesses have been reported to date, as per the FDA, but salmonella infection can cause severe or even fatal illness in young children, the elderly, and those with weakened immune systems.

The products were also shipped internationally, to Bermuda and Canada.

The FDA said consumers do not need to return the seasonings to the stores from which they were purchased, but stores that still have inventory on hand matching the affected best-by dates have been instructed to remove the bottles from their shelves.

Both buyers and sellers should dispose of the products immediately.

Replacements and refunds may be requested via the McCormick Consumer Affairs line, 1-800-635-2867.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

