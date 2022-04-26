NJ ice cream lovers: This Turkey Hill variety is being recalled
Six days' worth of purchases of a Pennsylvania-based ice cream brand are now being voluntarily recalled after one consumer reported that an ice cream variety appeared not to match the label on its container, raising allergy concerns.
The U.S. Food & Drug Administration issued the recall Thursday for 48-ounce containers of Turkey Hill Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream, sold at undisclosed locations from April 14 through April 19.
According to the FDA, the recall is for potential "undeclared peanuts," because a consumer contacted Turkey Hill reporting that they believed their container had been filled with the company's Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup ice cream, not Chocolate Marshmallow.
The recall covers 385 containers with a UPC code of 020735420935 and a sell-by (marked on the package as best-by) date of March 2, 2023, the FDA said.
Turkey Hill said it has not received any reports of illness thus far, according to the FDA release.
Stores are being asked to remove this particular ice cream variety from shelves, and buyers can return the ice cream to its place of purchase for a full refund.
Alternately, consumers may contact Turkey Hill Dairy at 1-800-MY-DAIRY for further information.
Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com
Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.