NJ cop ‘in crisis’ was taken to hospital, where he shot himself to death

🔴 A superior officer took Sgt. Jason Y. Liaban for help at Hackensack University Medical Center

🔴 Liaben was a 16-year veteran of the department

🔴 Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella asked for privacy

HACKENSACK — A police officer "in crisis" took his own life early Thursday morning while at a hospital, officials said.

Maywood police Sgt. Jason Y. Liaban, 39, suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound around 2:30 a.m. at Hackensack University Medical Center, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

"The death is not suspected to involve criminal activity, but the circumstances surrounding the death are being investigated," Musella said in a statement.

The 16-year veteran was taken to the hospital by his supervisor and used his own weapon to take his life, according to a law enforcement source not authorized to speak about the case.

Musella asked for privacy for Liaban's family, the Maywood police department and the Bergen County law enforcement community.

If you feel you or someone you know may be in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Hotline, 1-800-273-TALK, or the NJ Hopeline, 1-855-654-673. Click here to chat online with a trained counselor.

