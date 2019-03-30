Mays Landing woman with dementia missing for 2 days

Kathleen Elkow, of Mays Landing in Hamilton, went missing on March 28, 2019. (Hamilton Police Department)

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — Police on Saturday continued to search for an 85-year-old woman with dementia who disappeared two days earlier.

Kathleen Elkow was last seen 4 p.m. Thursday at her home on Weymouth Road, which is in a densely wooded area with waterways.

She was last wearing blue jeans, tan sneakers, and a checkered shirt with red, white and black.

Police asked residents to periodically check their properties, particularly sheds, outhouses and any outdoor structures.

Anyone with information about her should call township police at 609-625-2700 x 1, or 911.

Sergio Bichao is deputy digital editor at New Jersey 101.5.

