New NJ school law proposed after young man dies from a single pill

💊 NJ schools would teach on the dangers of certain drugs, under a proposed bill

💊 The bill is called Max's Law

💊 Instruction would include info on fentanyl and xylazine abuse prevention

TRENTON — New legislation has recently been introduced to require school districts to provide instruction on the dangers of fentanyl and xylazine.

Who was Max Lenowitz?

Max’s Law is in memory of 25-year-old Max Lenowitz of Woodcliff Lake, who lost his life on his birthday to fentanyl poisoning.

On July 14, 2022, Lenowitz’s 25th birthday, he was in Atlantic City, when he took what he believed to be a Xanax pill that was given to him by an unknown person. It turned out to be a counterfeit pill filled with fentanyl instead. Lenowitz died after taking only one pill.

Lenowitz’s mother, Patrice Lenowitz turned her grief into activism on behalf of her son’s death and turned to her lawmaker, state Sen. Holly Schepisi, R-Bergen.

“My family didn’t know much about fentanyl, nor did we know counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl were so easily acquired and shared among their peers. Fentanyl and the new street drug, xylazine are highly addictive and deadly. One pill killed our son,” Lenowitz said.

New York Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman Announces Large Heroin Bust Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Max’s Law

Schepisi has been an advocate for legislation that would raise awareness about the dangers of fentanyl. Last year, Gov. Phil Murphy signed Schepisi’s joint resolution SJR-128 to designate July 14 as “Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day” in honor of Max’s birthday and death.

Max’s Law is the next piece of this legislation which would require school districts to provide instruction on the dangers of fentanyl and xylazine, as part of the district’s implementation of the New Jersey Student Learning Standards in Comprehensive Health and Physical Education.

New Jersey Senator Holly Schepisi (R-39)

Under Max’s Law, school instruction should include information on six important points.

1. Fentanyl and xylazine abuse prevention

2. Fentanyl and xylazine poisoning awareness

3. The dangers of synthetic opioids, including fentanyl or any substituted derivative of fentanyl, xylazine, and counterfeit drugs

4. Recognizing the symptoms of fentanyl and xylazine poisoning

5. How to respond to a fentanyl or xylazine poisoning emergency

6. Laws that provide immunity or other protections for persons who report drug or alcohol use, or who seek medical treatment for drug or alcohol poisoning or overdoses for themselves or others.

NJ Sen. Holly Schepisi with Patrice Lenowitz, Max's mother, in the Senate chamber

New Jersey is one of only six states in the nation to consider mandating instruction on the dangers of fentanyl and xylazine, Schepisi said. Other states that have already implemented laws include California, Illinois, Mississippi, Oregon, and Texas. A similar measure was approved by the House in Washington state.

“It’s super important because right now, particularly with what’s going on with fentanyl, it is flooding through our border coming up through Mexico. Laboratory tests show that seven out of every 10 pills seized by the DEA coming across the border contain a lethal dose of fentanyl within them,” Schepisi said.

There is also a mental health crisis among the youth in the U.S., Schepisi said. Many students on college campuses are self-medicating, taking what they believe to be their friends’ Xanax to help get through finals. A lot of these pills are counterfeit, she said.

Proclamation declaring July 14 "Fentanyl Poisoning Awareness Day" (Patrice Lenowitz Facebook)

“We are seeing more and more overdoses from kids who honestly and truly don’t believe they’re taking illicit drugs,” she said.

So far, “Max’s Law” has received significant bipartisan support in both the Senate and the Assembly, Schepisi said, and she’s confident it will move forward. Right now, there are 16 sponsors in the Assembly version of the bill already.

Rainbow fentanyl pills seized in NYC (Photo Credit: U.S. DEA)

“Far too many young Americans like Max have had their lives cut short due to fentanyl poisoning. I hope the legislature will approve this legislation so that we can remember the victims of this lethal drug and work towards preventing future deaths from occurring,” Schepisi said.

Gov. Murphy has been very open about protecting the most vulnerable, she added, so she believes he will sign the bill if and when it gets to his desk.

