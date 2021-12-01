MAURICE RIVER TWP. — A resident of the Heislerville section of this township admitted in court Monday that he took part in straw purchases to obtain firearms he was barred from buying because of a prior felony conviction.

Darick Nollett, 32, pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting the making of a false statement during the purchase of a firearm, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office in Camden.

As a condition of a 2015 conviction, Nollett was not legally permitted to purchase firearms, but investigators alleged that in 2018 and 2019, he arranged for other individuals to buy five such weapons for him.

In 2020, the release said, Nollett ordered "fuel filters" from China which he allegedly intended to modify into firearm silencers.

A search of Nollett's home last year yielded more than 30 firearms, along with ammunition and accessories. Nollett must surrender all of those materials after pleading guilty, authorities said.

Nollett is scheduled to be sentenced in April 2022. His single charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison, and a $250,000 fine.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

