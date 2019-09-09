‘Massive’ search: 12-year-old girl missing from Raritan Township

RARITAN TOWNSHIP -- Hunterdon County authorities are looking for a 12-year-old girl they said went missing from the township early Monday morning.

Swetha Fernando has brown eyes, and black hair, is 5 feet tall and weighs 110 pounds, the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office said.

She was last seen at 4:30 a.m. at her home, it said. In comments to a Facebook post about her disappearance, the prosecutor's office said it's still trying to determine whether she left her home voluntarily.

It's asking anyone with information on Swetha’s whereabouts to contact the Raritan Township Police Department at 908-782-8889 or the Hunterdon County Prosecutor's Office at 908-788-1129.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-321-0010, going online at CrimeStoppersHunterdon.com , or through the free “P3 Tips” smartphone app. Such tips are anonymous and kept confidential.

Tapinto.net reported what it called a "massive" search on Monday, saying law enforcement was using the parking lot of the Dutch Country Farmer’s Market as a staging area for the effort. It showed photos of police from multiple agencies on site.

