Urgent ice cream recall: Hey New Jersey, check your freezers

🍨 More than 70 brands of ice cream products are being recalled

🍨 They may be contaminated with Listeria

🍨 A full affected product list can be found below

Summer is here and it’s the perfect season for ice cream.

But check your freezers. That creamy treat stashed among the ice cubes and the frozen peas could be contaminated, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration reported.

Maryland-based ice cream maker Totally Cool Inc. has recalled multiple popular brands of its ice cream products because of potential Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

Friendly's ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) Friendly's ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) loading...

Some of the more than 70 brands include Friendly’s ice cream cakes, Hershey’s ice cream cakes, cones, and ice cream sandwiches, Jeni’s ice cream sandwiches and frozen desserts, and 10 packs of ChipWich ice cream sandwiches.

Hershey's ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) Hershey's ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) loading...

Here is a full list of the affected products broken down by brand, product, and the affected lots.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

U.S. Food and Drug Administration U.S. Food and Drug Administration loading...

The products were distributed nationwide including in New Jersey.

So far, no illnesses have been reported. But Totally Cool Inc. has stopped production and distribution of the affected products due to FDA sampling which discovered the presence of Listeria.

ChipWich ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) ChipWich ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) loading...

The organism can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Jeni ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) Jeni ice cream products (U.S. Food and Drug Administration) loading...

Totally Cool Inc. said it will continue its investigation and take any preventative action.

Consumers who have any of the recalled products in their freezers are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Anyone with questions may contact Totally Cool Inc. at 410-363-7801.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom