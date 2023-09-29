Martocci: The NJ Sinatra experience you won’t wanna miss
Last year I was gifted tickets to a show in Atlantic City that featured Frank Sinatra music. “Great, I thought,” another Frank Sinatra wanna-be.” How wrong I was.
I soon found out this is an experience and that this was no “impersonator.”
This was a Frank Sinatra experience that made you feel as if you were there with Ol’ Blue Eyes.
It was, of course, Michael Martocci. If you’ve never heard of Michael Martocci you have no idea what you’re missing.
This is a man who grew up with Frank Sinatra as a staple in his household.
The sounds of his singing will bring back cherished memories. And Michael always lets his audience know: No, he is not a Sinatra impersonator.
“You would have to be crazy to think that anyone could be Frank Sinatra,” says Michael.
He does this to make sure his kids and grandkids will always know the name and music of Frank Sinatra.
I promise you’ll never experience Sinatra quite like this, and a great way to experience it is his upcoming show:
"Michael Martocci Presents Frank Sinatra’s Birthday Bash". It’s on Saturday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. at the Superstar Theater in Atlantic City.
The show will feature comedian Joe Devito, who you know from Gutfeld or from his zillions of TV appearances.
Oh yeah, and Dennis and I will be there to MC the event.
And here’s what I’m also excited about.
I get to be on stage with Michael doing a duet with him. It’s my dream to perform with Michael with his 22-piece orchestra backing him …and an even bigger dream to have some of our listeners there to see it. Join us! For tickets, click here.
